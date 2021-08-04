Citigroup Boosts Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $131.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $117.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.40% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

XYL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.60.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem stock opened at $127.93 on Wednesday. Xylem has a 1 year low of $72.57 and a 1 year high of $128.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $664,504.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,761.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,860 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.