Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF)

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Monday. HSBC cut shares of Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FLUIF stock remained flat at $$43.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. Fluidra has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

