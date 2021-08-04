Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $88.00 price objective on the cloud computing company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Citrix’s second-quarter performance was affected by ongoing transition to subscription-based model. Nevertheless, the company is well-positioned to benefit from robust uptake of unified digital workspace solutions driven by pandemic-induced demand for secure and reliable work-from-home solutions. The buyout of Wrike also bodes well in the long haul. The company is implementing several changes to its sales organization as well as go-to-market strategies in the second half of 2021 to boost its software as a service (SaaS) business. However, Citrix lowered its revenue outlook for 2021 due to negative impact from these organizational changes. A highly-leveraged balance sheet along with forex volatility and stiff competition are other persistent headwinds. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,510. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.09. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $94.66 and a twelve month high of $148.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $117,829.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,504 shares of company stock worth $1,911,163. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 64.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 219.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 45,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 31,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

