City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,976 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in City were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of City by 36.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of City by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of City by 432.9% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 22,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 18,414 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of City by 448.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 83,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of City by 59.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $120,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,439.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $227,838.00. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.64. City Holding has a 12 month low of $55.03 and a 12 month high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.25. City had a net margin of 35.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that City Holding will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

