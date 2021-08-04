Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.12

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.12 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 7329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

CLAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Get Clarus alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $944.39 million, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $116,522.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,358.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 413.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Clarus during the second quarter worth about $209,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Clarus by 48.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Clarus by 89.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Clarus during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.