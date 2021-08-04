Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Issues Earnings Results

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 5.45%.

Shares of CLAR stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.51. 2,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,310. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $929.27 million, a PE ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $126,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Clarus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

