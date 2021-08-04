Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR) Director James Elvin Gallagher Acquires 139,000 Shares

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR) Director James Elvin Gallagher purchased 139,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,063,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$557,226.

Shares of AIR opened at C$0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03. The firm has a market cap of C$47.67 million and a P/E ratio of -57.00. Clean Air Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.22 and a 12-month high of C$0.49.

Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Clean Air Metals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North property consists of 219 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40,816 hectares; and the Escape Lake project consists of 20 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 561.3 hectares located in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario.

