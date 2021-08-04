Clear Secure, Inc.’s (NYSE:YOU) Quiet Period Will Expire on August 9th

Clear Secure’s (NYSE:YOU) quiet period will expire on Monday, August 9th. Clear Secure had issued 13,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $409,200,000 based on an initial share price of $31.00. During Clear Secure’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

YOU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

Shares of YOU stock opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. Clear Secure has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $62.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clear Secure stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

