Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on YOU. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Clear Secure currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Clear Secure stock opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. Clear Secure has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $62.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clear Secure stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

