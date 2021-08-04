CLSA Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $280.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at CLSA from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. CLSA’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BABA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.87.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $197.38 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.52.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $14.88. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

