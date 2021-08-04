CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 21.43 Per Share

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.43 ($0.28) per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $9.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 450.06 ($5.88) on Wednesday. CMC Markets has a 1 year low of GBX 282 ($3.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 559 ($7.30). The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 463.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCX shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 463 ($6.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

