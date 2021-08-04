Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Up 20.4% in July

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $4.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.96.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

