Coeur Mining, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) – Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Cormark also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

NYSE:CDE opened at $7.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.79. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $12.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 9.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,080,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 174.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 85.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

