Cognex (CGNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Cognex has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. Cognex’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cognex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cognex stock opened at $89.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.91 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

