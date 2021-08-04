Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the information technology service provider will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $74.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $82.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,515,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $796,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,316 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,209,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $172,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,079 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.2% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,646,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $460,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 99.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,345 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $173,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

