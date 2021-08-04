CoinFi (COFI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $131,589.00

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. One CoinFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar. CoinFi has a market cap of $533,681.32 and approximately $131,589.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00060692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $354.51 or 0.00900111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00043979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00095336 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

COFI is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

