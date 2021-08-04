Colliers Securities Comments on NextGen Healthcare, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for NextGen Healthcare in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of NXGN opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.95, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,348.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $23,686,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,430,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,898,000 after buying an additional 541,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,532,000 after buying an additional 475,137 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 754,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after buying an additional 233,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 50.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 143,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.