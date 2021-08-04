Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $161,000 in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Stride by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Stride by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stride has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.35.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

