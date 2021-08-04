Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New $114,000 Investment in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWU. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,140,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,392 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,029,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,175,000 after buying an additional 1,561,932 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7,466.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,817,000 after buying an additional 1,097,320 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 904,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,324,000 after buying an additional 462,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,097,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.12. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $34.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.