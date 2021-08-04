Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 2,600 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $280.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.20 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $15,325,618. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

