Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Takes Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $699,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,708.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,431,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

BATS ICVT opened at $100.05 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.