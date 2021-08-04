Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Trims Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 90.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 35,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Ross Stores by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 49.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.92. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

