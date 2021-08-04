Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Plans — Dividend of $0.25

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) declared a — dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.002.
Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.88. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 105.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
