Comparing Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Moderna and Aziyo Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna 3 6 7 0 2.25 Aziyo Biologics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Moderna currently has a consensus price target of $177.86, indicating a potential downside of 53.98%. Aziyo Biologics has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 141.55%. Given Aziyo Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aziyo Biologics is more favorable than Moderna.

Profitability

This table compares Moderna and Aziyo Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna 21.90% 19.76% 8.49% Aziyo Biologics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moderna and Aziyo Biologics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna $803.40 million 193.17 -$747.06 million ($1.96) -197.20 Aziyo Biologics $42.68 million 1.98 -$21.83 million ($8.88) -0.93

Aziyo Biologics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Moderna. Moderna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aziyo Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.5% of Moderna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Aziyo Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of Moderna shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Aziyo Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Moderna beats Aziyo Biologics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc. engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Robert S. Langer, Jr., Derrick J. Rose and Kenneth R. Chien in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons. The company also provides FiberCel, ViBone, and OsterGro V that are designed to protect and preserve native bone cells; and SimpliDerm, a pre-hydrated HADM designed to repair or replacement of damaged or inadequate integumental tissues. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for various products to corporate customers. The company sells its products to hospitals and other healthcare facilities through its direct sales force, commercial partners, and independent sales agents. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

