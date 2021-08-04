Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CSVI stock opened at $59.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.51. Computer Services has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $63.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.50.

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.49 million during the quarter. Computer Services had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 18.72%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Computer Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Computer Services stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) by 396.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Computer Services were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Services

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

