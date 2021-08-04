Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $1.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $299.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Conformis has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.69.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.88 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 40.00% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conformis will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $41,459.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,151,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $25,118.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 387,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,382.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,626 shares of company stock worth $120,747 over the last three months. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 112.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 657.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

