CONMED Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for CONMED in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $133.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.06, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CONMED has a 52 week low of $69.60 and a 52 week high of $146.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 0.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,704,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,636,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,733,000 after buying an additional 61,336 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 77.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,654,000 after buying an additional 329,938 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 703.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,731,000 after buying an additional 568,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 118.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 645,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,327,000 after buying an additional 350,239 shares during the last quarter.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,257 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total value of $177,475.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,043.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $5,593,615.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,764,246 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

