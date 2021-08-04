CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNMD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 price target for the company.

CONMED stock opened at $133.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.23. CONMED has a 1 year low of $69.60 and a 1 year high of $146.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.07.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total value of $177,475.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,043.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $5,593,615.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,764,246 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

