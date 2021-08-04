Connectome (CNTM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $113,740.00

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last week, Connectome has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Connectome coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0741 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Connectome has a total market cap of $89,756.25 and $113,740.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00061195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00015482 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $330.24 or 0.00833929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00094336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00043359 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome (CNTM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

