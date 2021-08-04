ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,750 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.63.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

