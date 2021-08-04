Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will report $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Consolidated Edison posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.21. The company had a trading volume of 20,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,609. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

