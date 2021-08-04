Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.43.

CNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of CNST opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.48. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $39.30.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 86,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

