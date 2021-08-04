Contrasting Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Activision Blizzard and MiX Telematics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Activision Blizzard $8.09 billion 7.67 $2.20 billion $3.25 24.56 MiX Telematics $126.89 million 2.65 $14.60 million $0.53 26.21

Activision Blizzard has higher revenue and earnings than MiX Telematics. Activision Blizzard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiX Telematics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of MiX Telematics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of MiX Telematics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Activision Blizzard and MiX Telematics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Activision Blizzard 0 1 20 0 2.95 MiX Telematics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus price target of $114.04, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. MiX Telematics has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.19%. Given MiX Telematics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MiX Telematics is more favorable than Activision Blizzard.

Dividends

Activision Blizzard pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. MiX Telematics pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Activision Blizzard pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MiX Telematics pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Activision Blizzard has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and MiX Telematics has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Activision Blizzard has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiX Telematics has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Activision Blizzard and MiX Telematics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Activision Blizzard 26.95% 18.18% 12.02% MiX Telematics 10.88% 11.36% 8.05%

Summary

Activision Blizzard beats MiX Telematics on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc. engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform. The Blizzard Entertainment segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the PC platform. The King Digital Entertainment segment develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services, particularly on mobile platforms, such as Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers. It also provides Beam-e, a crowdsourcing platform to locate vehicles without the expense of utilizing a traditional cellular network connection, and entry-level tracking and recovery services; MiX Now, a system that helps companies monitor and manage the behavior and performance of their vehicles and drivers. It delivers fleet and mobile asset management solutions as SaaS to 744,677 subscribers in South Africa, the Americas, the Middle East, Australia, Europe, and Brazil. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

