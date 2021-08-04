Contrasting Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) & Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG)

Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) and Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Peninsula Energy alerts:

0.1% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Peninsula Energy and Nouveau Monde Graphite, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peninsula Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nouveau Monde Graphite 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nouveau Monde Graphite has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 99.70%. Given Nouveau Monde Graphite’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nouveau Monde Graphite is more favorable than Peninsula Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Peninsula Energy and Nouveau Monde Graphite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peninsula Energy N/A N/A N/A Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A -94.34% -41.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peninsula Energy and Nouveau Monde Graphite’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peninsula Energy $6.08 million 4.61 -$7.64 million ($0.01) -12.00 Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A N/A -$13.42 million ($0.51) -13.25

Peninsula Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Nouveau Monde Graphite. Nouveau Monde Graphite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peninsula Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Peninsula Energy beats Nouveau Monde Graphite on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peninsula Energy Company Profile

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc. engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant. Its solutions include research and development, mine and concentrator, value-added materials, multimodal logistics, and growth markets. The company was founded by Eric Desaulniers on December 31, 2012 and is headquartered in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.