Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.190-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $122 million-$126 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.67 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. downgraded Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup downgraded Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Core Laboratories has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

NYSE CLB opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 3.32.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

