Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Core-Mark reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CORE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ:CORE opened at $41.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. Core-Mark has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

