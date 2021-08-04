CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Short Interest Down 16.8% in July

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 444,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

COR stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,619. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.49. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $141.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 67.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. Equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,168.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,353. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,427,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $56,358,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 142.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 581,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,653,000 after purchasing an additional 341,679 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $34,503,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $17,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

