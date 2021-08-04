Cormark Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Great Bear Resources in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.85).

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 price target on Great Bear Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Great Bear Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

GBR stock opened at C$14.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.14. The firm has a market cap of C$851.31 million and a P/E ratio of -122.13. Great Bear Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.80 and a twelve month high of C$19.19.

About Great Bear Resources

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

