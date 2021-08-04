Cormark Weighs in on Eldorado Gold Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 30th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.35.

ELD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.79 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.33.

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$11.55 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$11.31 and a 1 year high of C$18.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.88.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total value of C$178,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$916,782.66. Also, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total transaction of C$581,352.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$416,693.68. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,754 shares of company stock worth $1,071,531.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

