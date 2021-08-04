Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) to announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cornerstone Building Brands.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNR shares. Barclays increased their price target on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone Building Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE CNR traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.55. 77,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,306. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Cornerstone Building Brands has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $19.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 623,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 299,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 205.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,215,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 817,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

