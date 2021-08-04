Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Shares Gap Down to $16.71

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.71, but opened at $14.41. Cornerstone Building Brands shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 18,766 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 407.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 93,624 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 609.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 264,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 227,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 60,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after buying an additional 1,055,702 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

