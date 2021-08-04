Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned 0.06% of Focus Financial Partners worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOCS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 150.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 43.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 397.65 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

