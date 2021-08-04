Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $3.30 Million Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.06% of NCR worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in NCR by 3,242.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCR traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.62. The company had a trading volume of 90,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,611. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.98. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.59 and a beta of 1.76.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NCR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

In other NCR news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

