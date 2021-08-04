Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,410. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $174.50. The company has a market capitalization of $456.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

