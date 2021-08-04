Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $1.59 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,908,000. Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,360,796. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

