Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases 678 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 29.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 47.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 24,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,974 shares of company stock worth $12,957,539 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,508. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 44.88%.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.29.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.