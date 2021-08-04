Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Takes $3.45 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 800.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $68.98. The stock had a trading volume of 19,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,055. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.40.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,366 shares of company stock worth $6,155,170 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

