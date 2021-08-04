Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Corsair Gaming updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $51.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRSR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 409,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $16,301,431.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,807,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,806,874.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,393,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,548,411 shares of company stock worth $290,440,790. 71.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.