Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,996 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.33.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $433.30. The company had a trading volume of 40,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,210. The business has a 50-day moving average of $399.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $436.80. The company has a market cap of $191.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

