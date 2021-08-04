Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Lessened by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,397 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST opened at $435.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $436.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.33.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

